P.E.I. 911 system 'experiencing technical difficulties': RCMP

The Prince Edward Island RCMP says the province’s 911 system is “experiencing technical difficulties” Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the service provider is working to correct the problem.

Anyone in need of emergency services is asked to directly contact:

Fire and Ambulance: 902-629-2339

RCMP – Queens: 902-368-9300

RCMP – East Prince: 902-436-9300

RCMP – West Prince: 902-853-9300

RCMP – Montague: 902-838-9300

RCMP – Souris: 902-687-9300

Charlottetown Police: 902-629-4172

Summerside Police: 902-432-1201

Kensington Police: 902-836-3781

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.