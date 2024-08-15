ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. 911 system working again: RCMP

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    The Prince Edward Island RCMP says the province’s 911 system is back to normal after “experiencing technical difficulties” Thursday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, the system was down for a few hours while the service provider worked on a solution.

    The system was restored around 8:30 a.m.

