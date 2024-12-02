P.E.I. adds motorcoach buses to rural transit routes

The Prince Edward Island government is adding several large-capacity motorcoach buses to rural transit routes in the next few weeks.

The buses will feature bathrooms and will service multiple Transit PEI routes, according to a news release from the government.

The Charlottetown to Three Rivers route will have a second daily run added to the morning and afternoon commute starting in January.

“It’s great to see such interest in our rural transit routes, with average ridership now about 650 one-way trips per week,” said Gilles Arsenault, minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, in the release. “This is an increase of nearly 35 per cent compared to 2023.”

Earlier this year, the government spent $1 million to freeze public transit fares at $2. The rate will remain in effect until March 31, 2025.

