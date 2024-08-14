P.E.I. declares whooping cough outbreak

The Prince Edward Island Chief Public Health Office has declared a pertussis (whooping cough) outbreak in the province.

According to a news release from the provincial government, there have been 11 diagnosed cases of whooping cough in P.E.I. since July.

“Now is a great time to ensure your child’s routine vaccines are up to date,” said Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in the release. “Staying current with immunizations is the most effective way to reduce circulation of pertussis and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

The release says whooping cough starts with cold-like symptoms and can cause weeks-long coughing spells. Pregnant women and infants under the age of one are at the highest risk.

Whooping cough spreads through close contact with an infected person via throat and nose secretions.

The release says children should be immunized at two, four, six and 18 months old, again between the ages of four and five and once more in Grade 9.

