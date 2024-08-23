PM appoints former medical director as P.E.I. lieutenant-governor

The newest lieutenant-governor for Prince Edward Island is a former surgeon and medical director for the province.

According to a news release from the Prime Minister’s Office, Justin Trudeau appointed Dr. Wassim Salamoun as the lieutenant-governor. He will take over for Antionette Perry, who has served in the role since October 2017.

"Dr. Salamoun has dedicated his life to the well-being of his community,” Trudeau said in the release. “I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of Prince Edward Island with enthusiasm, selflessness, and dedication."

The release says Salmoun began his career as an otolaryngologist (a surgeon for head and neck issues) in Summerside in 1989. He served as the medical director for Prince County Hospital from 2006 to 2015. He acted as medical director for hospitals in western P.E.I. before retiring in 2022.

The lieutenant-governor acts as representative for the King of Canada and grants Royal Assent to provincial laws. They serve terms of at least five years.

