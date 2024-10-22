Propane leak in Upper Tantallon contained: N.S. RCMP
Crews responded to a propane leak in Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday night.
The Halifax Regional Municipality reported the leak at 3680 Hammonds Plains Rd. around 8:30 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area.
The Nova Scotia RCMP says they helped emergency crews with evacuation efforts at Tantallon Plaza in the area.
The propane leak was contained around 9 p.m.
Atlantic Top Stories
OPINION
OPINION N.B. Progressive Conservatives at a crossroads
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates Clothes donation bin company passes itself off as a charity, while donated items are put up for sale
In part two of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 uses trackers tp reveal a for-profit operation masquerading as a charity.
Do the new COVID-19 vaccines include protection from the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Cooldown expected across Canada before above-seasonal temperatures return
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
Pakistan police arrest 3 men who stabbed and killed 2 transgender women at their home
Pakistan's police arrested three men on suspicion of killing two transgender women with daggers at their home in the country's conservative northwest, police said on Wednesday.
opinion Will the King address slavery reparations at Commonwealth meeting in Samoa?
As King Charles III prepares to address Commonwealth countries, Royal commentator Afua Hagan explores whether he will broach the issue of slavery that has long been a source of tension between former colonial powers and their former colonies.
Presidents and prime ministers: How cross-border personality clashes could play out
With the looming United States election, the future of who will be at the helm of the bilateral relationship remains unclear, but Canada cannot escape the geopolitical pull of its closest neighbour.
Toronto
Monthly parking pass at a GTA hospital costs around $400: Ontario Nurses' Association
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) and opposition leaders at Queen's Park are calling on the government to reduce, or eliminate, parking fees at hospitals for staff, patients and visitors.
Are you going to see Taylor Swift in Toronto? How are you saving money? We want to hear from you
Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run collision on QEW; van driver sought
A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville, police say.
Calgary
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
People removing their bricks along Olympic Plaza pathway ahead of revamp
Bricks along the pathway at Calgary’s Olympic Plaza have been removed and it wasn’t by the city. It appears people are coming to grab bricks with their names, family members’ name or a saying ahead of the plaza closing.
Sentencing hearing held for man convicted in death of Colton Crowshoe
More than a decade after Colton Crowshoe's death, the case against his killer continues.
Edmonton
$115K worth of gold chains stolen from West Edmonton Mall jewelry store
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.
Province stepping in to delay strike by Edmonton public school support workers
Edmonton Public Schools (EPS) custodians have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike.
Alberta's UCP government used 'false narratives' to justify safe supply policies: commentary
A new commentary suggests the Government of Alberta purposely pushed false narratives around public safety to scale down safe supply in the province.
Montreal
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
Woman's 'suspicious' death being investigated by Montreal police
The death of a woman in her 50s in Montreal's Anjou borough is being considered as 'suspicious' by authorities.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City of Ottawa buys former nunnery for $11M to create transitional housing for newcomers
An Orléans property that once belonged to a religious order is now in the City of Ottawa's hands.
Final day with temperatures in the 20s before fall weather returns in Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 21 C today, the fourth straight October day the temperature will hit 20 C. The record for warmest Oct. 23 in Ottawa is 25 C, set back in 2020.
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
London
Transport truck into abandoned house southeast of London: OPP
Police said the house is believed to be empty and abandoned and it's not known yet if the driver of the truck is injured.
One dead in two vehicle collision north of Delhi
A collision between a pickup truck and SUV shuttered the intersection of Base Line and New Road for several hours.
Barrie
One person in life-threatening condition after collision in Barrie
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Barrie’s south end involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
How to avoid wildlife on our roads
Drivers are asked to be on the lookout for deer and other wildlife crossing our highways.
Driver charged with being impaired after crashing into parked MTO vehicle on Hwy 11
A 35-year-old man from Etobicoke is facing impaired driving charges after a crash involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle parked along Highway 11 south.
Northern Ontario
What the jury didn't hear in Sudbury murder trial
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer no longer employed by the city
Greater Sudbury has ended the employment of CAO Ed Archer, Mayor Paul Lefebvre announced suddenly Tuesday evening
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
Kitchener
Sudden death investigation in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.
Neighbours shocked by 'suspicious' fire at Kitchener, Ont. playground
No one was hurt after playground equipment went up in flames at a Kitchener, Ont. park.
Expert testifies on bloodstain evidence at Erick Buhr trial
A bloodstain pattern analyst expert testified Tuesday at Erick Buhr’s second-degree murder trial.
Windsor
Concerned about Halloween safety? Give it a test run at the Windsor Safety Village
One week before Halloween a special trick or treat event is taking place in Windsor; the safety village is holding its annual event on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
'No courtesy, no consideration': Residents call for after-hours construction to stop
Residents living in central Windsor are calling for after-hours construction to expand a commercial development to stop.
U.S. election canvassers knock on Windsor doors in search of eligible American voters
If you live in Windsor, Ont. and get a knock at the door from a political canvasser, it might be surprising since there’s no election on the horizon at the municipal, provincial or federal level. But across the border, that's not the case.
Winnipeg
Temporary toilets along Highway 6 removed as pilot project wraps up
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
Manitoba community smashes 127-year-old heat record
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Regina
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
Hope Ministries, Square One Community looking to fill gap left by Riverside Mission in Moose Jaw
A determined group within Moose Jaw has stepped up to provide assistance to those in need – following the closure of one of the city's shelters.
All or Nothing: Riders prepare for final week of regular season
Saturday's matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders could determine if they clinch the West Division title, however the results from Winnipeg's game earlier in the day could make their matchup meaningless.
Saskatoon
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Vancouver
'Deliberate pattern’: Vancouver mayor looks to remove opposition councillors from acting, deputy mayor roles
Two Vancouver city councillors are questioning why they’ve been ousted from city appointed roles.
North Vancouver residents left to pick up the pieces days after unprecedented floods
The rain has only just stopped pummelling parts of Metro Vancouver, but for the hundreds of residents left with flood-damaged homes, the nightmare is far from over.
A look inside apartment destroyed in downtown Vancouver highrise fire
Cole Mcleod was home with his roommate in their 21st floor apartment on Monday afternoon when the fire alarm went off in the downtown Vancouver building. Then, he smelled smoke.
Vancouver Island
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
Eby says B.C. Greens not yet ready for minority talks as Furstenau stays Green leader
Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says he's been told by the B.C. Green Party that it's too early to begin talks about a minority government agreement after the weekend's still-undecided provincial election.
Kelowna
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.