ATLANTIC
More

    • Propane leak in Upper Tantallon contained: N.S. RCMP

    Share

    Crews responded to a propane leak in Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday night.

    The Halifax Regional Municipality reported the leak at 3680 Hammonds Plains Rd. around 8:30 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area.

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says they helped emergency crews with evacuation efforts at Tantallon Plaza in the area.

    The propane leak was contained around 9 p.m.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News