Propane leak in Upper Tantallon contained: N.S. RCMP

Crews responded to a propane leak in Upper Tantallon, N.S., on Tuesday night.

The Halifax Regional Municipality reported the leak at 3680 Hammonds Plains Rd. around 8:30 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says they helped emergency crews with evacuation efforts at Tantallon Plaza in the area.

The propane leak was contained around 9 p.m.

