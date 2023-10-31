Rats! Moncton named ‘rattiest’ city in Eastern Canada

It might not be the most flattering title, but for the fourth year in a row Moncton is the “rattiest” city in Eastern Canada, according to a pest control company.

Orkin Canada released its 2023 list of “rattiest” cities in the country on Tuesday and Moncton topped the rankings in Eastern Canada with St. John’s, Newfoundland coming in second place and Saint John and Dieppe, both in New Brunswick, filling out the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Montreal came in third.

Orkin named Moncton the “rattiest” city in the Maritimes in 2022, 2021, and 2020.

“As winter approaches, pest control leader Orkin Canada reminds homeowners and business owners to take precautions to help keep rodents out,” a news release from the company reads. “Cities are ranked by the number of rodent (rat & mice) treatments the company performed from August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023.”

In the overall list of “rattiest” cities in all of Canada, Moncton came in 10th place, while Toronto took home the gold as the location with the highest number of rodent residents.

To prevent rodent infestations, Orkin recommends people trim their trees, eliminate moisture sources, seal cracks, and keep their properties as clean as possible.