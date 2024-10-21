Ridings to watch on New Brunswick election night

There are 49 ridings up for grabs in the New Brunswick election Monday and there are bound to be some hotly contested races across the province. Here are just some of the ridings to keep an eye on as the results roll in.

Hampton-Fundy-St. Martins

John Herron served as a Progressive Conservative MP in Parliament for two terms, but he will be seeking a seat in the New Brunswick legislature as a member of the Liberals. He will be competing against Christian TV host Faytene Grasseschi, who was acclaimed to the riding as a Progressive Conservative last December.

Former PC MLA and ex-Environment Minister Garry Crossman, who resigned last spring, endorsed Herron, who is looking to claim the riding for the Liberals for the first time since it was created in 2013.

Laura Myers with the Green Party, Barbara Dempsey with the Libertarian Party, Gordie Stackhouse with the NDP and Peter Graham with the People’s Alliance are all looking to break through in the riding Monday.

Sussex-Three Rivers

Tourism Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace is looking to hold onto the seat she won in the 2020 election with more than 50 per cent of the vote. She’s squaring off against a familiar face: Former PC MLA Bruce Northrup, who will be running under the Liberal banner.

Northrup, who served with the PCs from 2006 to 2020, previously said he was coming out of retirement because he was disappointed with PC leader Blaine Higgs.

Green Party member Teri McMackin is also looking to win a seat for their party, along with Libertarian Party member Wayne Wheeler.

Fredericton South-Silverwood

Liberal leader Susan Holt was originally elected to the legislature for the Bathurst East-Nepisiguit-Saint-Isodore riding in 2023, but this year she’s seeking a win in Fredericton South-Silverwood. It’s an important riding for the Liberals as it adds to their seat count and ensures their leader can enter the legislature.

Simon Ouellette with the Green Party is hoping to deny Holt the crucial seat, as are Nicolle Carlin with the PCs and Nicki Lyons-MacFarlane with the NDP.

Fredericton-Lincoln

Green Party leader David Coon added another victory under his belt, winning the Fredericton-Lincoln riding, which has new boundaries following the 2023 redistribution. Coon was first elected to the legislature in 2014.

PC Daniel Chippin and Liberal Joni Leger failed oust the leader of the Greens and land a seat for their parties.

Quispamsis

For the fifth straight election, PC leader Blaine Higgs is looking to win the Quispamsis riding. First elected in 2010, Higgs has held onto his seat for more than a decade and has brought his party to power in back-to-back electoral victories.

Aaron Kennedy, the current Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Quispamsis, is running with the Liberals as he looks to unseat Higgs. The two men last faced off electorally in 2018, when Higgs beat Kennedy by more than 2,000 votes.

Andrew Conradi with the Greens, Alex White with the NDP and independent David Raymond Amos are also hoping to land the seat that has been firmly PC for years.

