Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
Luke Barton and his young family found their dream home when they moved from Prince Edward Island to the community of Browns Yard, N.B., in 2021.
The stunning, secluded property overlooks the Richibucto River in a rural area about 50 minutes north of Moncton.
“We’d love to stay here and enjoy it, it’s just getting a little expensive,” he said.
Barton is questioning why the province has raised his property assessment value so significantly over the past few years.
The assessment jumped from $255,200 in 2021 to $541,900 in 2022.
This year, it jumped from $660,000 to $795,600.
It’s gone up $540,400 since they bought the home three years ago.
Property Assessment Notice:
- 2024 - $795,600
- 2023 - $660,000
- 2022 - $541,900
- 2021 - $255,200
Source: Province of New Brunswick
His annual property tax is now over $7,000.
Luke Barton's house saw a big increase in its property assessment. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic)
“I’ve seen lots of stories of 10, 15, 20 thousand dollar increases, but a 150, a 140 thousand dollars is sort of absurd in my opinion. I don’t see where the value is that they’ve added,” said Barton.
Barton appealed in 2022 and he said the province dropped the rate by $40,000.
He’s appealing again this year.
“I know our taxes are higher than many of our friend’s mortgages. And for what? We don’t know. We have garbage service and that’s it. We plow our own roads. We don’t have street lights. We’re on well and septic, so we’re just trying to figure out where the value comes from,” he said.
Service New Brunswick spokesperson Jennifer Vienneau said due to confidentiality, the province is unable to discuss individual accounts.
“With over 479,000 properties in New Brunswick, market values, or the amount a property would likely sell for on the open market, are determined using mass appraisals, the most common method in North America,” said Vienneau in an email.
In addition to market activity, Vienneau said mass appraisals consider factors such as location, age, condition, size and if there were any improvements done to the property.
Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau said the system is broken.
“You can see clearly that the tax assessment system is not working for New Brunswickers,” said Arseneau. “We all know it that if there was a market crash for housing those assessments won’t go down. One of the major problems is that we’re not assessing real value, we are assessing speculative value.”
Arseneau said he’s spoken with several of his constituents this week who have had major jumps with their assessment.
“Everyone’s feeling it and I think that we need to revise completely the structure of the assessment tax system to be able to have a system that is closer to what real value is and not the speculative value,” said Arseneau.
If the assessment keeps going up every year, the Bartons may consider moving away from their dream home.
“That would be sort of a last resort. We do love it here,” said Barton.
Property owners in New Brunswick who believe their assessment value is higher than what it could possibly sell for on the open real estate market have until Feb. 14 to submit a request for review online.
That can be done at SNB.CA/Assessment or by calling 1-888-762-8600.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll US$83.3 million in damages in defamation case, jury finds
Donald Trump was ordered by a federal jury on Friday to pay US$83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former U.S. president of destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her nearly three decades ago.
Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack
Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
WATCH Car crashes into new speed detector during a report on the device
While an Argentine minister was on live TV extolling the virtues that new speed detectors would have on drivers, a vehicle was caught on camera crashing right into one of the devices.
Here's how a powerful jet stream could impact Canadian weather
Canadians across the country will endure the effects of an unusually powerful jet stream that is set to to develop over the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Weather Network's Forecast Centre.
What renters and landlords should know about 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
-
Police warn of fake SickKids Foundation canvassers going door-to-door asking for cash donations
Toronto police have issued a warning about a door-to-door scam going on in the city involving fake SickKids Foundation canvassers.
Calgary
-
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
-
'Tenacious and adventurous': Calgary family asking for help bringing home loved one who died in Australia
A Calgary family is looking for help to bring home a loved one who died in Australia earlier this week.
-
Anniversary convoy and fundraiser expected to roll from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta., and back
Police out of Lethbridge and Milk River, Alta., are advising the public they might see a familiar sight on Saturday.
Montreal
-
U.S. government concerned about Quebec's French-language rules for commercial signage
Concerns about Quebec's proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage have reached as far as Washington after the U.S. government expressed its worries about the impact on American businesses.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix denies sex assault allegations, stepping aside from his duties
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, a high-ranking cardinal from Quebec, is stepping away from his duties after facing allegations of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit.
-
Woman found dead in Montreal's east end in suspected femicide; man arrested at the scene
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from a fire south of Edmonton's Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
Edmonton police warn area residents of violent child sex offender's release
Edmonton police say they believe a violent sexual offender released from custody on Monday and living in the Edmonton area "is of significant harm to the community and is a risk of committing a sexual offence against a child under the age of 16."
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll US$83.3 million in damages in defamation case, jury finds
Donald Trump was ordered by a federal jury on Friday to pay US$83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former U.S. president of destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her nearly three decades ago.
London
-
'It sounded like a small hand grenade': Residents react to explosion at St. Thomas apartment building
An apparent explosion at an apartment building in St. Thomas, Ont. has displaced dozens of people early Friday evening.
-
Displaced tenants of St. Thomas fire grateful for support as they try to figure out next steps
Cody Bennett is among the eight people left homeless after fire in St. Thomas, Ont. He watched Thursday night as firefighters tried to save the structure he has called home for seven years.
-
Fragiskatos says London’s bus rapid transit system won’t get a financial bail out
Just days after city council discussed lobbying for funds to offset an estimated $174 million shortfall to build the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos said no more federal dollars will be made available.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous leaders demand better accommodations for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care
Leaders are demanding better accommodations for those travelling from remote First Nations to Winnipeg for medical care.
-
Hundreds without power Friday afternoon after car smashes in hydro pole
About 100 customers are likely to spend some of Friday night without power after a vehicle hit a hydro pole in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area.
-
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Ottawa
-
Former Chapters building on Rideau Street to become event centre
The National Capital Commission (NCC) is looking at transforming the former Chapters building on Rideau Street into a new event centre.
-
Person suffers serious injuries after Ottawa west-end stabbing
The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.
-
'Curious' cat rescued from wall of Orleans home
Ottawa firefighters have rescued 'Chichi' the cat who got stuck inside the wall of a home on Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
Vancouver
-
Instructor who praised Hamas 'no longer an employee,' Vancouver college says
An instructor from a Vancouver college who was placed on leave after praising Hamas is "no longer an employee," the school confirmed Friday.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
-
Stretch of Lougheed Highway closed due to incident involving crane
Drivers travelling along Lougheed Highway in Burnaby were rerouted Friday afternoon over an incident involving a crane.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina
Here's what's happening at the four city-wide hubs during Frost Festival in Regina.
-
SaskEnergy gives back to Regina school through company program
Members from SaskEnergy were recognized on Friday morning at the Arcola Community School by a gymnasium full of students.
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver bus strike could affect transit as far away as Victoria if mediation is unsuccessful
Striking Metro Vancouver transit workers are seeking permission from the Labour Relations Board to take their picket lines as far away as Victoria and the Fraser Valley if mediation is unsuccessful, CTV News has learned.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
-
B.C. Health Minister announces appointment of new seniors advocate
British Columbia's new seniors advocate is Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor of gerontology at Simon Fraser University and the head of a non-profit long-term care home.