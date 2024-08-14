Saint John construction causes temporary changes for transit riders

Those who rely on public transit in uptown Saint John, N.B., will have to adapt to some temporary changes starting next week.

Beginning Aug. 19, ongoing construction work on Charlotte Street will mean Saint John Transit will not be able to service King Street. This includes stops at Kings Square North, King Street, Charlotte Street, and City Hall at the bottom of King Street.

The city is implementing temporary stops during the disruption, one being on King Street East while the other will be located on Water Street just past Market Square.

Buses 1E, 3E, 9E, 20, 33, 35, 52, 1W, 3N, 9N, 15W, 21, and 23 will stop and transfer passengers at the King Street East temporary stop between Sydney and Carmarthen Streets.

Buses 1W, 3N, 9N, 15W, 23 1E, 3E, 9E, 15s, and 23 will be stopping on Water Street between Market Square and Princess Street for passenger pick ups and drop offs.

The changes will also mean detours for buses. Buses headed north from uptown (3N, 9N, and 23) as well as those headed west (1W and 15W) will drive down King Street East before turning right on Carmarthen Street, then right on Broad Street along Water Street to St Patrick Street to the regular route.

The long south bound bus (21) will leave King Street East, turn right on Carmarthen Street before making another right on Duke Street for their regular route.

Buses east bound (1E, 3E, 9E, 33, 35, and 52) leaving King Street East will turn right onto Sydney Street to their normal route. The same can be said for north bound bus (20) leaving the same location.

The city expects the detours to last eight weeks.