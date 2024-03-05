ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John, N.B., lake closed for outdoor skating

    Lily Lake located at Rockwood Park in Saint John, N.B. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic) Lily Lake located at Rockwood Park in Saint John, N.B. (Avery MacRae/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    After little more than a month of outdoor skating, a popular lake in Saint John, N.B., is closed for the season.

    According to a Tuesday news release from the City of Saint John, the Lily Lake ice skating surface is now closed due to fluctuating temperatures and the impending arrival of spring.

    “The City was happy to provide the ice surface for recreational use this season, and saw many people enjoy the space with family and friends,” the release reads.

    Lily Lake officially opened for ice skating in late January.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News