    Saint John, N.B., police arrest woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    A warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Cora Jefferson was issued on Feb. 8, 2024. (Saint John Police Force) A warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Cora Jefferson was issued on Feb. 8, 2024. (Saint John Police Force)
    The Saint John Police Force arrested a 38-year-old woman on a Canada-wide warrant on Thursday.

    According to a news release from police, Cora Jefferson breached the conditions of a day parole release, resulting in a warrant being issued on Feb. 8. Jefferson was serving a two-year sentence for:

    • seven counts of theft under $5,000
    • failure to attend court
    • being unlawfully at large
    • failing to comply with an appearance notice

    Police say Jefferson remains in custody.

