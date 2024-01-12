Saint John police chief orders review of 1983 investigation that resulted in wrongful convictions

The Saint John Police Force’s chief has ordered an independent review of the department’s decades-old investigation that resulted in two men serving prison sentences on wrongful convictions.

Last month, federal Justice Minister Arif Virani ordered a new trial for Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie, who were convicted of second-degree murder in 1984 for the killing of George Leeman in Saint John, N.B. Both men served multi-year prison sentences.

Last week, a judge acquitted both men.

In a written statement, Chief Robert Bruce said he is “concerned about the outcome,” particularly in respect to the police force’s role in the original investigation.

“I will conduct a comprehensive review of the involvement of the Saint John Police in this matter,” Bruce said. “In this regard, I have sent a letter to the Minister of Justice requesting their cooperation in providing a complete copy of their report regarding this occurrence.”

Bruce said he also commission Allen Farrah, a retired senior RCMP officer, to conduct an independent review of the investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press

