    • Saint John police chief orders review of 1983 investigation that resulted in wrongful convictions

    Robert Mailman, left, and Walter Gillespie, speak to media shortly after their hearing at Saint John Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., January 4, 2024. The two men recently had a 1984 murder conviction overturned and have now been found formally not guilty. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Hawkins) Robert Mailman, left, and Walter Gillespie, speak to media shortly after their hearing at Saint John Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., January 4, 2024. The two men recently had a 1984 murder conviction overturned and have now been found formally not guilty. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Hawkins)

    The Saint John Police Force’s chief has ordered an independent review of the department’s decades-old investigation that resulted in two men serving prison sentences on wrongful convictions.

    Last month, federal Justice Minister Arif Virani ordered a new trial for Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie, who were convicted of second-degree murder in 1984 for the killing of George Leeman in Saint John, N.B. Both men served multi-year prison sentences.

    Last week, a judge acquitted both men.

    In a written statement, Chief Robert Bruce said he is “concerned about the outcome,” particularly in respect to the police force’s role in the original investigation.

    “I will conduct a comprehensive review of the involvement of the Saint John Police in this matter,” Bruce said. “In this regard, I have sent a letter to the Minister of Justice requesting their cooperation in providing a complete copy of their report regarding this occurrence.”

    Bruce said he also commission Allen Farrah, a retired senior RCMP officer, to conduct an independent review of the investigation.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

