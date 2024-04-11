Saint John police looking for man serving sentence for trafficking, possession

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a 34-year-old man serving a multi-year sentence for possession and trafficking convictions.

According to a news release from police, Curtis Furlotte failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre and officials issued a warrant for him on Thursday.

Furlotte is serving a two-year, five-month, two-day sentence for convictions of:

three counts of possession of a substance

two counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

failure to comply with an order

Furlotte is described as standing five-feet-seven-inches and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He has several tattoos, including:

FURLOTTE letters on his right leg

three skulls with “hear no see no speak no” on his left forearm

Chinese writing on his neck and right forearm

Anyone with information on Furlotte is asked to call police as 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

