    • Saint John police looking for man serving sentence for trafficking, possession

    Curtis Furlotte is pictured.
    The Saint John Police Force is looking for a 34-year-old man serving a multi-year sentence for possession and trafficking convictions.

    According to a news release from police, Curtis Furlotte failed to report to the Community Correctional Centre and officials issued a warrant for him on Thursday.

    Furlotte is serving a two-year, five-month, two-day sentence for convictions of:

    • three counts of possession of a substance
    • two counts of possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    • failure to comply with an order

    Furlotte is described as standing five-feet-seven-inches and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

    He has several tattoos, including:

    • FURLOTTE letters on his right leg
    • three skulls with “hear no see no speak no” on his left forearm
    • Chinese writing on his neck and right forearm
    • Anyone with information on Furlotte is asked to call police as 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

