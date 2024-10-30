Sarah McLachlan postpones anniversary tour with Maritime stops

ATLANTIC
    Sarah McLachlan receives the audience's applause after performing during WE Day, in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Sarah McLachlan receives the audience's applause after performing during WE Day, in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
    Famed Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is postponing her 30th Anniversary tour of “Fumbling Towards Ecstasy” due to health concerns.

    In an Instagram post, McLachlan said she was “devastated to make this announcement.” The tour was scheduled to start in Rama, Ont., on Friday.

    “My voice is not recovering and I need to take this time to heal,” McLachlan said. “We are working as fast as we can to reschedule the shows and previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates.”

    McLachlan was set to perform at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Nov. 4 and the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Nov. 5.

