    Shania Twain to headline P.E.I. festival next summer

    Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Shania Twain performs during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Jon Bon Jovi on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Let’s go, girls (and guys); Shania Twain is coming to Prince Edward Island next summer

    According to a news release from the Cavendish Beach Music Festival, multi-Grammy winner singer Twain will headline the 16th edition of the event in P.E.I. July 2025. She will be joined by CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson.

    “We have always championed female country artists across all of our stages and are very proud to be featuring two female headliners in 2025,” said Ben Murphy, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, in the release.

    Twain will perform on July 10 and Wilson, who will be making her first visit to Atlantic Canada, will close out the festival on July 12.

    This year’s edition of the festival feature more than 50 acts, including the Zac Brown Band, the Brothers Osborne and Tyler Childers.

