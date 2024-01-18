Stickhandling the streak: UNB Reds undefeated so far this season at 22-0

The Aitken University Centre’s ceiling is lined with banners showcasing the success story that is the University of New Brunswick’s hockey program.

January is the height of hockey season and the rink was buzzing Thursday afternoon: the Zamboni driver, equipment manager, and players were all gearing up for practice.

But something else was hanging over the team’s head, although they almost don’t want to acknowledge it.

“Honestly, we haven’t really thought about it too much,” said UNB Reds’ defenceman Adam McCormick.

“I think for me and just for the whole team it’s been about approaching each day just like it’s no other day,” said Reds’ team captain Jason Willms.

The team is having a perfect season: 22-0.

Including exhibition games, it’s 27-0.

There are only eight games left in the regular season.

It’s certainly an accomplishment, although one the team did before in 2009-10 when they went 26-0 through the regular season before losing game 27.

“We’re aware of the record and the streak that’s on hand,” said Willms. “But like I said, I think we just try to focus on what we can control. And obviously being at UNB, there’s pressure that comes along with that. I know when I first got here, the team won three national titles in the last five years.”

Yes, there’s the streak – and defending the national title earned last year.

“So there’s definitely pressure on top of the streak alone. So I think, for us, it just comes back to how can we be our best each day?” Willms said.

Gardiner MacDougall, who’s coached the team through eight of its nine national championships, has his own tactics in mind.

“The game has changed and there is more video and there’s more analysis and stuff, but it’s still, you know, trying to get people’s minds,” he explained. “When you get their minds, you get their hearts. And when you get their minds and their hearts, usually the legs and arms follow.”

The streak will be tested Friday night, in front of a home crowd, against Université de Moncton.

