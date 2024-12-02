ATLANTIC
    • Summerside, P.E.I., to spend $11M on new fire hall

    A rendering of the new Summerside fire facility. (Source: City of Summerside) A rendering of the new Summerside fire facility. (Source: City of Summerside)
    The City of Summerside, P.E.I., is spending $11 million on a new fire services facility, which will replace a 62-year-old fire hall in the community.

    The new facility, located on Central Street near Leger Park, will include training areas, capacity for four fire trucks, a decontamination bay and equipment storage, according to a news release from the city.

    The facility will replace the Station 1 Fire Hall, which was built in 1962.

    “Our current station has served us well for over six decades, but the demands on modern fire services have evolved,” said Ron Enman, fire chief for the City of Summerside, in the release. “This new facility will provide our team with the space, tools, and resources to ensure the safety of our community.”

    A rendering of the new Summerside fire facility. (Source: City of Summerside)Construction of the facility is slated to begin in 2026 and is expected to last for 18 months.

