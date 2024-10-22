Susan Holt looks to cut tax on power bills as N.B. Liberals form government

The New Brunswick Liberals made dozens of promises to voters on the campaign trail and premier-designate Susan Holt says they plan to implement some of them immediately.

“The first thing is taking the tax off power bills,” Holt told CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis during an interview Tuesday. “We’ve got to get right to work. New Brunswickers need us to deliver a number of things urgently.

“We have to deliver relief.”

Holt and the Liberals promised to remove the 10 per cent provincial sales tax from electricity bills. They’ve also made a long list of promises in health care, affordability, housing, education and child care.

Holt noted they plan to follow through on their pledge to get a rent cap in place and remove the Gas Tax to save people roughly four cents per litre at the pump.

She also said her government would focus on sustainable, renewable energy.

“We have to move more aggressively on renewable energy projects,” she said. “We need to speed up the process of developing energy New Brunswickers want and need.”

Holt and the Liberals won 31 seats on Monday night, forming a majority government and unseating Blaine Higgs and the Progressive Conservatives after six years in power. It was an even bigger victory for the Liberals than Brian Gallant’s 27-seat majority in 2014.

During her victory speech on Monday, Holt acknowledged all the candidates who ran for the Liberals across New Brunswick ridings – by name.

“It is a big deal to offer yourself up for public service and put your face on a sign and knock on doors and take people’s questions,” she said. “People wanted to share the struggles they were having. I will forever be grateful to the people who joined me and I want make sure that gets recognized.”

Holt referred to herself as “an open book,” promising improved trust with the New Brunswick government.

“We need more transparency in government,” she said. “Trust has been lost after years of tailored messaging.”

For more New Brunswick election news, visit our dedicated page.