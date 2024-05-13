Sydney, N.S., gets $922K for new trail

A new trail designed to encourage active transportation is coming to Sydney, N.S.

According to a news release from Infrastructure Canada, the federal government is spending $922,054 on the Washbrook Greenway Trails, which will stretch from Wentworth Park in the centre of Sydney to the Baille Ard Nature Trail System in the south end for 2.6 kilometres.

"The Washbrook is a beautiful watershed that is host to an even more remarkable ecosystem,” said Amanda McDougall-Merrill, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, in the release. “Creating space for people to take part in various forms of active transportation while protecting and enhancing our natural environment is what we need more of as we continue to cope with the climate crisis.”

Active transportation includes walking, cycling, scooters, rollerblades, wheelchairs, e-bikes, and more.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.