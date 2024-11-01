Measles outbreak declared in Fredericton, upper Saint John River Valley: N.B. public health

A measles outbreak has been declared in New Brunswick’s Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley.

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health warned the public about a confirmed case of measles in the Fredericton and Carleton County areas on Oct. 24, followed by two subsequent cases.

On Thursday, the province confirmed an additional two cases, bringing the total number to five.

The province says two people have been hospitalized at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. Public health says precautions have been taken to mitigate the risk of exposure to the public.

“The situation is evolving rapidly,” said Dr. Mark McKelvie, regional medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Measles is highly contagious. It can be severe in adults and infants and can cause serious complications. With the number of cases growing – and expected to continue growing – now is the time to get vaccinated if you are not protected through previous exposure or vaccine.”

McKelvie says the risk remains low for people who are protected.

Vaccinations

Horizon Health Network is hosting a vaccine clinic at the Western Valley Multiplex in the Centreville district of Carleton North on on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 4 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.; and Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will also be a clinic at the Stanley Health Centre in Stanley on Friday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Public Health is encouraging people to book an appointment through the provincial scheduler or by calling Tele-Services at 1-833-437-1424, available Monday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (MMRV) is for babies aged 12 and 18 months.

While people born before 1970 are generally considered to be protected from measles, Public Health says people born later who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine should get vaccinated.

According to McKelvie, the measles vaccine has been in use for over 50 years and is “safe and highly effective at preventing infections.” Those who are unsure of their vaccination status, or that of their children, are urged to contact their health-care provider or local Public Health office.

“Public Health continues to monitor contacts and notify people of potential exposure as it becomes aware,” said McKelvie. “In the meantime, New Brunswickers can do their part to limit the spread of this outbreak by ensuring they are protected against measles.”

Symptoms of measles

Public Health says anyone experiencing symptoms should isolate and contact Tele-Care 811 by telephone and follow the operator’s instructions. These people should not go to an emergency room, doctor’s office or clinic.

Anyone who is seriously ill and needs to go to the emergency room should call ahead to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

“The measles virus is one of the most contagious infections known. It is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of an infected person,” reads a news release from the province. “Measles can be more severe in adults and infants and can lead to complications.”

Symptoms of measles may include:

fever

cough

sore and/or red eyes

runny nose

tiny white spots in the mouth

Within three to seven day, public health says a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

More information, including new potential exposures, can be found online.

