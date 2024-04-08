Tactical vest stolen during break-in: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police is looking for two suspects allegedly involved in a break-in and the theft of a tactical vest on Friday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to the break and enter at an apartment building on the 5600-block of Roberts Street around 3:45 a.m. Police learned the suspects allegedly entered the parking garage and broke into tenants’ storage lockers before building staff confronted them and they fled the scene.

One of the stolen items was a “military style tactical vest,” which contained ballistic plates.

Officers found one of the suspects and arrested him after a brief struggle. The unnamed 40-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court on Monday to face charges of break and enter and resisting arrest.

The release says police are looking to identify two more suspects. One is described as a white woman standing five-foot-four and weighing 120 pounds. She wore grey sweatpants, a baseball hat, and a black raincoat.

The other suspect is described as a white man standing five-foot-eight and weighing 150 pounds. He wore a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

