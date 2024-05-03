Man arrested for impaired driving, hit-and-run: Saint John police

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following a collision in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., police say a silver Chevrolet Impala was seen driving “all over the road.” The vehicle was first seen near the intersection of Loch Lomond Road and McAllister Drive.

Police say the vehicle was followed to Highway 1 where it continued east and was eventually pulled over.

According to a Saint John Police Force news release, while the vehicle was travelling east bound on Highway 1, it collided with the right side of another vehicle that was also travelling east in the right lane.

Police say the man was arrested for impaired driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

He was later released from custody on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

"The operator of the vehicle that was struck is encouraged to come forward and report any damages that may have been sustained," read the news release.

Anyone with video footage, or any information about the incident, is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.