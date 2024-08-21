Temporary fence on Dartmouth Cove trail prompts questions from municipality

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says it is looking into a temporary fence erected on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth that prompted upset responses from some residents.

Bruce Wood, CFO of Atlantic Road Construction and Paving (ARCP), told CTV News Atlantic the company put up a temporary safety fence on Wednesday so they can carry out work on the property, noting it will be up for seven-to-14 days.

Wood did not provide details on the work at the property.

The HRM’s media relations office said its legal team is “working with the lawyer representing the proponent” and the CAO has reached out to ARCP to discuss the fence.

Earlier this year, Transport Canada started the steps to rescind ARCP’s approval to dump 100,000 cubic metres pf pyritic slate into Dartmouth Cove, a project which drew criticism from many community members.

On Aug. 7, Halifax council approved a motion to consider possible bylaw amendments to restrict water lot developments at the cove.

In a Facebook post, councillor Sam Austin claimed some citizens tore down the fence, resulting in a “standoff between public and workers” before police arrived.

“HRM is reviewing its options,” Austin said in the post. “For Atlantic Road to proceed unilaterally had a very predictable result of confrontation.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.