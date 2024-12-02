Tents remain at Halifax encampment site one month after de-designation

Five tents remain on the median along University Avenue in Halifax a month after the municipality de-designated the area as an encampment.

The municipality confirms three people are still living on the site.

In a statement to CTV News, spokesperson Laura Wright said efforts are underway to help the people still living at the encampment transition.

“Encampment sites are cleaned up after people accept an offer from a provincial service provider and move, or choose to transition to another outdoor location,” Wright said.

The encampment previously raised safety concerns for the nearby hospital. Officials from Nova Scotia Health reported multiple incidents earlier this year, prompting increased security around hospital buildings.

Some people who passed through the area, including students and professionals, expressed frustration with the state of the site.

Municipal officials are monitoring a rise in tents being set up on the Halifax Commons, where encampments are not permitted.

Councillor Virginia Hinch said the goal is to prevent a repeat of University Avenue and to focus on rehousing efforts for those experiencing homelessness.

“I can only hope that we do get more shelters or anything of that nature to help the people that are intent to move to a more stable environment instead of being those elements,” said Hinch.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.