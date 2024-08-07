The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes

Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours. Maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm were near 95 km/h on Wednesday, up from 65 km/h on Tuesday.

The storm continues to churn just off the coastline of South Carolina. It is expected to make a landfall on the coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday. Once on land, it is forecast to weaken.

Tropical storm force winds are impacting parts of the South Carolina coastline. Additional rain amounts for some areas could be as much as another 75-to-225 mm. The slow-moving storm has made it a prolific rain producer. Summerville, SC, received 432 mm of rain from Saturday through Tuesday morning.

Debby continues as a tropical storm just off the coastline of South Carolina on Wednesday. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Track and evolution

Debby will remain over South Carolina for much of Thursday. On Friday the storm will speed northward as it becomes a non-tropical area of low pressure and combines with a separate weather system from the west. The combined weather system then crosses Atlantic Canada on the weekend.

Debby speeds northward Friday. Losing its tropical characteristics and combining with a separate low pressures system moving in from the west. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Rain and wind outlook

The heaviest rain with the system as it moves northward is expected along and just to the west of its track. Currently that brings a band of heavy rain through the eastern U.S. and into the St. Lawrence River Valley. The Maritimes are just to the east of that heavy rainfall.

You should continue to keep checking on the weekend forecast for the Maritimes. If there is a movement eastward with the storm, the band of heavy rain will shift east with it. If you are travelling into or through southern Quebec Friday and Saturday, you should monitor the forecast there very closely. Areas of southern Quebec are currently at risk of receiving 100 mm of rain or more within 24-to-48 hours.

Windier conditions are likely for the Maritimes on Saturday. A southerly wind increasing to include gusts of 50 to 70 km/h. You may wish to consider securing or bringing in easily wind blow objects on Friday. The wind is currently projected to ease Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The heaviest of the rain with Debby currently projected to fall just to the west of the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)