There’s an app for that: N.S. announces pilot project that gives patients access to their medical records

    Nova Scotia announced a new pilot project Tuesday that will give patients access to their medical records through an app called YourHealthNS.

    Roughly 12,000 patients from four clinics will receive information about how to log in to view their medical history this week, according to a news release from the province.

    The participating clinics are:

    • New Waterford Collaborative Practice
    • Westville Medical Clinic
    • Greenwood Family Health
    • Queens Family Health

    “We made it easier for Nova Scotians to navigate the healthcare system and now we’re taking it one step further by giving patients more access and control over their health information,” said Premier Tim Houston in the release. “The addition of patient records makes it easy, convenient and faster for Nova Scotians to access their own information, all in one place, to better manage their own healthcare.”

    Patients will have access to information such as:

    • visits to their primary care provider, including the date, time and reason
    • virtual care appointments, including the date, time and reason
    • hospital and emergency department visits, including length of stay and discharge information
    • their list of medications, along with the prescription name, dosage and how long they should take the medicine
    • information on diagnostic imaging scans – magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) computed tomography (CT) and X-ray – limited to date, body part, referring physician and treatment method
    • lab results, including blood, urine and general lab tests.

    The province says the new app is part of a “larger digital health transformation.”

    “As a physician, I believe that the preference and the ultimate goal for any family doctor is the well-being of our patients. Providing them the autonomy to view their health records and the opportunity to review this first-hand is always something I have stood for,” said Dr. Emmanuel Ajuwon, with the New Waterford Collaborative Practice, in the release.

    “This affords the patient the opportunity to be an active participant in their health, which I am in total support of, along with this initiative. It is a step in the right direction.”

    Pilot participants will have access to all historical health data records and can choose whether they access the records, according to the release.

