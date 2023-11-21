'They're tired of looking at us, that's why': Halifax removes Grand Parade from designated encampment sites

One of the best-known homeless encampment sites in Halifax isn't considered one anymore, but some residents are questioning the reasoning behind the decision - and the optics.

"They designated it as a campsite, and people put their tents up. And now we're here," resident David Pincock told CTV News Tuesday. "Where are we supposed to go? There's nowhere else to go. The city's full of tents, man.

"If they're going to try to get us out of here, they're going to have to come and arrest people. I'm not going anywhere. Where am I going to go?"

In a decision announced Friday, the city said it was removing Grand Parade from its list of approved encampment sites.

"The municipality advised people sheltering in Grand Parade that remaining in this location for the winter is not an option due to safety concerns. The use of large snow clearing equipment to conduct winter operations in Grand Parade poses a critical safety risk for those currently sheltering in the area," reads the notice.

The encampment is significantly smaller now than it was in summer, but it is still home to an estimated 20 people, including Leahann Zinck and her boyfriend, who both work everyday.

"It's just hard to find a place. People either put you in shady situations where you can't sign a lease and you have no rights. Or the rent's too high. It's just a lot," said Zinck.

"Some people are kind of upset and on the aggressive side about it. For me, I'm not looking to cause any chaos. If we have to relocate, I mean, life's already hard," she said with a shrug.

City workers decorate the Christmas Tree in Grand Parade, which is still home to an estimated 20 people living in tents. HRM says the annual tree lighting ceremony will be replaced with a smaller event at Peace and Friendship Park. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Bruce Frisko)

Since the weekend, volunteer Stephen Wilsack has been doing what he can to help residents in Grand Parade, setting up camp there himself and distributing supplies, including winter coats and small mattresses.

He met with Mayor Mike Savage about the policy change Monday.

"He assured me there's not going to be any displacement," said Wilsack. "Mayor Savage was very compassionate about the needs of the individuals that are here. And he is going to work with each and every member of the tent community here to ensure that they are being looked after."

CTV News reached out for comment from Mayor Savage, but were told he was travelling to Ottawa and was unavailable.

Requests for an on-camera interview with communications staff were not acknowledged.

"The impression I got was they are concerned for safety reasons. That was the explanation given to me, particularly when there are snowplows coming through here, and when there's a lot of snow removal, it's an issue for them," said Wilsack.

Pincok isn't convinced.

"They're tired of looking at us, that's why," he said.

"They designated it as a spot. It's been a spot for a long time. And now they want to change it because...what? It's bad PR?"

Pincock, who's lived in Grand Parade for a couple of months, says permanent housing like a bachelor apartment would entice him to leave, but moving to another camp simply isn't an option.

"What's the point? I'm disabled, man. It's hard for me to do all this stuff. I can't just pack everything up and carry everything all over the place. Set up in some arbitrary place and get chased out of there, right?"

City workers were decorating the Christmas Tree in Grand Parade Tuesday even as the city announced the official tree lighting ceremony would be a replaced with a smaller event further south this year.

Pincock says the city should have stuck with tradition.

I think they should do it (the tree lighting)", he said. "Why shouldn't they? It's not like we're going to get in their way."

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.