    • Three dead after two-vehicle crash near Miramichi, N.B.

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Three people died following a two-vehicle collision just north of Miramichi on Thursday.

    The New Brunswick RCMP say the collision happened around noon on Oct. 19 along Route 8 in the Little Bartibog area.

    According to a spokesperson, a sedan and a motorcycle crashed into each other.

    The Neguac RCMP detachment is investigating the incident.

