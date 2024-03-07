Town of Riverview, N.B., receives age-friendly designation
With more chairs added and multiple people standing at the back of the room, Riverview’s council chambers were full on Thursday as the town received its official designation as an age-friendly community in New Brunswick.
“We’re not only talking the talk, but walking the walk when it comes to keeping our seniors engaged,” said councillor-at-large and seniors advocate Cecile Cassista. “What it really comes down to is a high quality of life and making decisions to enhance inclusion for residents of all ages.”
For many in the audience, this recognition came as no surprise.
“It should have had it a long time ago,” said 78-year-old Sharon Geldart. “I’ve only been here within 15 years and I can’t believe it, how well the seniors are treated in this town.”
Geldart points to how seniors are treated by kids in the community, the roles that local churches have and just the overall feeling of being a part of something when she thinks about living in Riverview.
“I belong to the Riverview Seniors Club at the lions and I just was asked if I would be the director for services at my apartment that I just moved into in December, so that’s how nice and easy it is to get connected,” she said.
Eighty-seven-year-old Doug Patterson says he loves the town and definitely isn’t going anywhere.
“I’ve been in Riverview a long time, I had to leave for 18 years for my business, but I got back in ’83 and Riverview is the same as when I left except it’s grown so much, not only in businesses, but look at all the apartment buildings and the people moving in, but it’s still a feel good community,” he said.
In terms of things to do, Patterson says there are a ton of different programing options and ways for seniors to get involved, including hockey and pickleball to name a few.
“I think it’s well deserved,” he said about the recognition. “From the mayor, all the councillors, people who live in Riverview, they have the feeling of community and that’s very special.”
While Riverview residents have known all along that it’s the place to call home, several steps were needed to be done in order to get the recognition from the province.
A resolution was given to Town Council in September 2022 and Cassista says becoming an age-friendly community has 100 per cent support from the local level of government.
Other steps included establishing an age-friendly advisory committee, a community assessment/survey and a comprehensive action plan moving forward.
In total, more than 500 residents over the age of 50 participated in the survey that looked to identify the needs and wants of individuals.
“Our first topic on the action plan is housing and then we’re moving into transportation,” said Cassista. “[…] So we’re looking forward to having that discussion and participating in the community and educating the people how important it is to have housing, multiple housing in our community and also affordable transportation.”
Through the Government of New Brunswick, being an age-friendly community encourages healthy aging and wellness in eight main areas:
- Outdoor areas and public buildings are pleasant, safe and accessible
- There are affordable and appropriate housing options
- Transportation is accessible and manageable
- There’s opportunity for social participation
- Respect and social inclusion
- Civic participation and employment
- Communication and information
- Access to community support and health services
The Town of Riverview Seniors Roundtable added a ninth item to its list: policing and public safety.
“I think it’s important that all of us should be voicing for seniors,” said Cassista. “A lot of seniors don’t want to step out and say anything so there needs to be somebody echoing improvements in the community. I don’t only speak for Riverview, I speak for the whole province, but Riverview to me is my home so this project will guide us to help other people in other communities.”
Across New Brunswick there are now 15 communities that hold an age-friendly community designation including Riverview:
- Moncton
- Tracadie
- Cocagne
- Beresford
- Dieppe
- Fredericton
- Grand Bay – Westfield
- New Maryland
- Rothesay
- Saint Andrews
- Oromocto
- Nackawic
- Hampton
- Miramichi
- Riverview
“This designation really just solidifies the fact that Riverview is a great place to age and it really looks out for the seniors, which I’ve known for many, many years,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch. “This is that official provincial designation which allows people to know that seniors are valued, seniors contribute and we’re making sure whether it’s a bylaw or housing or some of the roads being barrier-free, that those things are in place so that seniors can live here, thrive here and age well here.”
Fitch lives in Riverview and started on the local council when he was just 28 years old, so he says giving this designation in his hometown was a humbling moment.
“It’s important for the seniors to have that recognition because they did contribute so much to the community, they built the community and to have that recognition,” he said.
Right now there are a number of initiatives being done across the province for seniors according to Fitch, including Nursing Homes without Walls, the extra mural advancements and enhanced home care.
“One of the biggest ones is the income level when one partner is at home, one partner is in the nursing home, it used to be that 60 per cent of the income went to the nursing home or went to the care, now we’ve switched that, the partner staying at home they’ll get to keep 60 per cent of their income and 40 per cent goes to the care and then the government picks up the rest,” he said.
As for what comes next in Riverview, Cassista says the work is just beginning and the committee is anxious to get a jump start on housing needs and options in Riverview.
“It’s not something that’s just going to sit on the shelf,” she said. “It’s something that we are going to move forward on.”
