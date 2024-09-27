Two Cape Breton men mark 1,000 straight days running

After more than two-and-a-half years of running outdoors and never missing a day, a little rain didn’t stop James MacDonald and Cyril MacDonald on Friday.

"Today is 1,000 days of running,” James MacDonald said.

For James MacDonald, the streak started on New Year's Day 2022. Back then, he was co-owner of only plant-based restaurant in Sydney, N.S., – JJ’s Plant-Based Eats - and was also a new father.

Despite his busy schedule, lacing up his sneakers for at least a mile each day paid big dividends for his fitness and mental health.

Before long, MacDonald said the challenge simply took hold of him.

"I had a feeling of this was really working for me,” MacDonald said. “It was something that I found to be very beneficial for myself, and was already thinking of when January was going to roll around for the next year if I was going to be able to stop or not. But early on was thinking that this thing might get out of control and keep going."

"Today is 1,002 days of running,” said Cyril MacDonald – no relation to James – with a laugh.

MacDonald – a Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor and father to two - hit his own 1,000-day mark on Wednesday.

His streak included his wedding day, and like James, some of the worst weather imaginable.

"One-hundred-and-fifty centimetres of snow (in February 2024), a hurricane (Fiona in September 2022), minus-40 (one day in February 2023),” MacDonald said. “We've pretty much seen it all over the last 1,000 days."

For James MacDonald, one major accomplishment along the way was completing his 17th and final leg of the Cabot Trail Relay Race this past May.

Friday evening, he was joined by dozens of family and friends to run with him and celebrate day 1,000.

After all of this, what could be next for both men and their running adventures?

"1,001,” James MacDonald said. “Gotta keep it going. I don't think it's something that's going to end. Like I said, it's something that's really benefited me."

"I'll certainly finish off the year,” said Cyril MacDonald. “I wake up every day and think, 'If I don't run today, what would I feel like tomorrow?' And I don't think I want to know what that feeling is like."

