Two men arrested for allegedly robbing jewelry store with hammers: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has arrested two men who allegedly used hammers to rob a jewelry store in Bedford, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police news release, officers responded to a robbery at Charm Diamond Centres at 1658 Bedford Highway around 1:55 p.m. They learned two men with hammers allegedly smashed jewelry cases and stole merchandise.

An off-duty officers at the scene arrested one of the suspects. The other suspect fled in a vehicle after allegedly threatening the officer.

Police later arrested the suspect in Halifax.

Christopher Dennis Cameron, 39, is facing charges of:

robbery

resisting arrest

disguise with intent

Larson Munongo, 24, was charged with:

robbery

uttering threats

disguise with intent

breach of a probation order

Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

