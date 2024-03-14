ATLANTIC
More

    • Two men arrested for allegedly robbing jewelry store with hammers: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police has arrested two men who allegedly used hammers to rob a jewelry store in Bedford, N.S., on Wednesday afternoon.

    According to a police news release, officers responded to a robbery at Charm Diamond Centres at 1658 Bedford Highway around 1:55 p.m. They learned two men with hammers allegedly smashed jewelry cases and stole merchandise.

    An off-duty officers at the scene arrested one of the suspects. The other suspect fled in a vehicle after allegedly threatening the officer.

    Police later arrested the suspect in Halifax.

    Christopher Dennis Cameron, 39, is facing charges of:

    • robbery
    • resisting arrest
    • disguise with intent

    Larson Munongo, 24, was charged with:

    • robbery
    • uttering threats
    • disguise with intent
    • breach of a probation order

    Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News