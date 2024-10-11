ATLANTIC
More

    • Two people face drug trafficking charges after police search Eskasoni, N.S., home

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    Share

    Two people are facing drug trafficking charges following a police investigation at an Eskasoni, N.S., home earlier this week.

    Officers executed a search warrant at a Raspberry Lane residence around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release. They say they seized:

    • cocaine
    • scales
    • baggies
    • cash
    • other items used in the production and distribution of cocaine

    Dallace Matthew Levi, 42, and Peggy Dennis, 48, were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News