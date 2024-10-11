Two people face drug trafficking charges after police search Eskasoni, N.S., home

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges following a police investigation at an Eskasoni, N.S., home earlier this week.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Raspberry Lane residence around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release. They say they seized:

cocaine

scales

baggies

cash

other items used in the production and distribution of cocaine

Dallace Matthew Levi, 42, and Peggy Dennis, 48, were charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. They were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

