'We were privileged to be friends with our sister': Family mourns murdered N.S. woman
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
Two days before Jones went missing, her sister Mary Harvey spoke with her.
“I got a phone call on Labour Day asking had I seen her and I was like, ‘No, I talked with her on Saturday.’ So I said you know what I better go over to the family and see what everyone knows.”
Unable to get a hold of Jones after 48 hours, the family called the police.
“She was independent so no one hovered over her. I was, like, she was just getting over our mother’s death two weeks before that, did she just need a break?” wondered Harvey.
It was unusual for Jones to be unreachable, but Harvey said that because the circumstances were unusual, they believed Jones would return home soon.
Jones is one of 15 siblings who live in different parts of North America. Throughout this time, the family kept up with information through group chats and email chains.
“It was a rollercoaster of emotions. Everyone was hoping that she had decided to take herself on vacation. Your brain goes through best-case scenarios and worst-case scenarios,” said Michelle Noseworthy, Jones’ youngest sister. “And because there’s so many of us, our emotions were all over the place.”
The siblings’ hope Jones would return was shattered when police informed them it was a homicide.
“We are trying to manage our fears, our loss, and all of the emotions that carry you at a time like this, while also balancing the need to accept that she’s gone and organize a memorial for her,” said Harvey as her eyes filled with tears.
Photos of Esther Jones are pictured. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)
The family has organized a celebration of life to remember Jones, but it has been difficult, especially since her remains have yet to be found.
“Sometimes I think that I don’t have to have physical remains to move on and then sometimes… It’s just an emotional rollercoaster. It’s hard,” said Harvey.
“It definitely is odd. The wondering is hard and trying to stop the wondering is challenging because your mind can go to the worst-case scenario so fast. I’m just trying to stop worrying about things I can control,” said Noseworthy.
Her siblings said Jones had been struggling with their mother’s loss.
“Esther took it a lot harder. She blamed herself, she said, saying things like, ‘I should have done a better job,’ and we’d try to tell her, ‘No, you did everything you could’. She only had 20 days to process that before she died.”
Jones, 55, was last seen at Kingston Bible College late August
Two months after her disappearance, rows of purple ribbons remain tied to trees on the college’s property. Remnants of a memorial started by the community sits by the doorsteps.
A memorial set up for Esther Jones at Kingston Bible College in Nova Scotia. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)
“I was just looking at the outpouring of love from the community and I didn’t even know what to make of it. Esther didn’t feel like she meant anything to anybody,” said Noseworthy. “She didn’t feel like anybody really noticed her. She had no idea the thousands of people that her life touched. She didn’t realize how much her life mattered to so many people.”
Her sisters describe Jones a lover of music and animals and say she had lots of plans for her future.
“At mom’s funeral at the gravesite, I asked her what was next for her. She said she is figuring it out. She was talking about going and getting her masters. That was something she really wanted to do. She said, ‘I’m trying to figure out how to afford it’. She was going to get her masters in music,” said Noseworthy, holding back tears.
“She did nothing half,” Harvey said, noting her sister’s determination as a young person.
“There were so many of us and so we all took turns sharing bedrooms, so for awhile when I was her bedroom mate, the things I remember is always practicing her instruments. She would go early, early in the morning to the school by herself and play her instruments for an hour or two every morning,” said Noseworthy. “I looked up to her.”
Harvey described Jones as someone who kept every memory neatly tucked away and preserved everything she owned to keep it “new.”
“Everything still had been wrapped. She was very organized and labelled everything,” Harvey said.
The toughest part for the family was clearing Jones’ belongings in her apartment.
“I know my brother even said, ‘What if she was still to walk back in and we’re going through her things?’ He said it doesn’t feel right, we shouldn’t be going through her things. That was a hard point,” said Noseworthy.
Esther Jones' family say she loved animals. (Source: Family of Esther Jones)
Going through the apartment with her siblings, Noseworthy said it gave them a chance to learn more about Jones.
“We all had completely different relationship with her. Even now through each other we are learning whole new sides of who she was as a person,” she said.
Many of the siblings’ memories growing up revolve around music.
“It was the music that was our connection. She always encouraged me even as the youngest of the girls,” said Noseworthy.
Which is why the celebration of life will include her siblings playing music in her honour.
“We were privileged to be friends with our sister,” said Noseworthy.
While sorting through Jones’ belongings, Noseworthy stumbled upon her sister’s clarinet, which she has decided to keep and will use to play a song with Harvey during the celebration of life.
In preparation of Jones’ memorial, each of the siblings have been rehearsing.
Mary Harvey and Michelle Noseworthy rehearse for a memorial for Esther Jones. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)
For the memorial, the family has digitized pictures of Jones and the family. As they sift through them, it brings a flicker of comfort to Noseworthy and Harvey. It is a moment of escape from the reality, which they still struggle with.
“I’ve tried in the last few weeks to think of funny things and happy things and I haven’t been able to yet. It’s still hard. They will come back because we grew up together but it’s still the sadness that is most of what I am going through right now,” said Harvey.
The search for Jones’ remains continues.
The celebration of her life takes place on Monday at 10 a.m. at Acadia University, and the public is invited to attend. The family has also started a fundraiser to help support the travel of family to attend the event.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
Ontario police say 'escalating incidents' between high schools connected to deadly crash
'Escalating incidents' between two Hamilton high schools are believed to be connected to a car crash last week that left a 15-year-old boy dead, police say.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Scientists claim to solve centuries-old mystery of Christopher Columbus' origins
The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
Airbnb guests east of Toronto steal quarter of a million dollars worth of jewelry: police
Four guests at an Airbnb east of Toronto made off with a quarter of million dollars worth of jewelry following their stay, police say.
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
-
Woman hit by school bus driver in Toronto’s Upper Beach area has died, say police
A 22-year-old woman who was struck by the driver of a school bus in Toronto’s Upper Beach area last Wednesday has died, say police.
-
'Light will prevail': Students return after Jewish girls' school in Toronto hit with gunfire for a 2nd time
Students are returning to a Jewish girls' school in Toronto two days after it was struck with gunfire for the second time this year.
Calgary
-
Calgary Public Library locations to reopen Wednesday with modified services
Calgary libraries will reopen on Wednesday following a cyber security breach.
-
Homes evacuated after contractors hit gas line in northwest Calgary
Calgary Fire Department (CFD) crews responded to a gas leak in the city’s northwest Monday afternoon.
-
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
-
RCMP alleges Indian officials in Canada connected to extortion, homicides
The RCMP is alleging Indian diplomats and consular officials based in Canada engaged in clandestine activities linked to serious criminal activity in this country, including homicides and extortions.
-
Hundreds eat Thanksgiving dinner at annual Friendship Feast put on by volunteers
Boyle Street Community Services and the Bissel Centre, Edmonton organizations that help people dealing with homelessness and poverty, partnered with the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's culinary program to feed hundreds for the annual holiday at the downtown Boyle Street Plaza.
Montreal
-
Possible drowning incident in Côte-Saint-Luc
Urgences-santé has confirmed that an ambulance was dispatched to a residence in Côte-Saint-Luc following reports of a possible drowning involving a man in his 60s.
-
Longueuil gets permit to go ahead with deer cull in local park that has been overrun
A Montreal suburb has received a provincial Environment Department permit to go ahead with a long-awaited white-tailed deer cull in a local park that has become overrun with them.
-
Montreal police investigating criminal fire in Ahuntsic-Cartierville
Firefighters with the Montreal Fire Service extinguished a two-alarm fire at a vacant building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Sunday night.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found suffering from burns in downtown Ottawa, police say
The Ottawa Police Service says a man found suffering from burns in the downtown core Monday morning died in hospital.
-
Ottawa Mission serves over 17,000 Thanksgiving meals to those in need
On Monday, the Mission capped off its annual Thanksgiving tradition with a meal for anyone who needed one.
-
Police stop wrong way driver who didn't want to U-turn on Baseline Road
On Monday morning, officers stopped a vehicle that was travelling the wrong way on Baseline Road in Ottawa.
London
-
One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township
One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township
-
'Can play 365 days a year': 9-court indoor Pickleball Facility to open this week in London, Ont.
Smash Pickleball is the region’s only indoor facility dedicated specifically to the sport.
-
ATV rider crashes into parked vehicle in Harriston
A Harriston man has been charged after police said the operator of an ATV crashed into a vehicle parked on Queen Street South in Harrison.
Barrie
-
Local non-profit serves Thanksgiving meals to more than 150
The Busby Centre in Barrie held a first-ever Thanksgiving meal Monday afternoon, serving meals to more than 150 people.
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Study: Barrie last in mortgage-free homeowners
A recent study ranks Barrie last among large Canadian cities regarding homeowners who have paid off their mortgage.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sudbury robbery charged in 'random and isolated' stabbing attack downtown
A Greater Sudbury woman is upset about the charges laid against the man accused of attacking her son and a group of his colleagues downtown on Saturday.
-
Northwestern Ont. man charged with drug-impaired driving in head-on crash
A 36-year-old man is charged with drug-impaired and dangerous driving after a head-on crash in northwest Ontario last Thursday.
-
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Kitchener
-
K-W Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade returns
Hundreds of people bundled up to take part in a longstanding Thanksgiving Day tradition in Kitchener.
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
Kitchener teen reported missing
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy from Kitchener.
Windsor
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
Windsor in Top 5 of mortgage-free homeowners in Canada: report
Windsor has the fifth highest rate of mortgage-free homeowners in Canada, according to a study by Casivoo.
-
Tecumseh getting $1.7M for critical infrastructure
The Town of Tecumseh is getting $1,789,764 from the Ontario government to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure.
Winnipeg
-
A Nightmare on Wardlaw Avenue: Historic house decorated for Halloween
Old buildings can be a little spooky this time of year, but none like the Boyd House in Winnipeg’s Osborne Village.
-
A love story written in the northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Animal rehabilitation centre calls for pumpkin, squash seed donations
If you have leftover seeds from your squash soup or pumpkin carving, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is asking you to donate them instead of throwing them away.
Regina
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
'Wired for connection': Regina church hosts Thanksgiving for newcomers
Long-time residents of Regina and those who are new to the city and the country gathered together for a Thanksgiving celebration.
Saskatoon
-
Catch a glimpse of a rare comet in the western skies over the prairies
Saskatchewan residents have just a few more days to catch a rare glimpse of a comet visible to the naked eye, streaking across the western skies at dusk.
-
Here's every candidate running in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With Saskatchewan's election set for Oct. 28, many voters may be wondering what candidates are running in their local ridings.
-
Pledges to cover fertility treatment as elections play out across Canada
As provincial elections play out in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick this month, there are pledges to provide more fertility treatment coverage.
Vancouver
-
Support for B.C. Conservatives slips after leaders' debate: poll
There are fewer people planning to vote B.C. Conservative following last week's televised leaders' debate, according to a new survey that found most viewers felt John Rustad performed "poorly" against his political rivals.
-
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
-
B.C. Conservatives pledge new children's hospital in Surrey, with no estimated cost or timeline
The B.C. Conservative Party has promised to build a new children's hospital for families south of the Fraser River, though details on the proposal are currently slim.
Vancouver Island
-
Mass shootings share 'sketchy stories,' B.C. Conservative candidate claims in resurfaced social post
Embattled B.C. Conservative candidate Brent Chapman is under fire once again, this time for past Facebook comments casting doubt on the official accounts of mass shooting events in Canada and the U.S.
-
'A threat to all of us': Eby addresses RCMP allegations Indian officials linked to Canadian homicides, extortion
B.C. NDP leader David Eby took a break from campaigning Monday to address stunning new allegations from the RCMP that Indian diplomats and consular officials are linked to violent criminal activity on Canadian soil.
-
Lack of salmon may not be the problem after all for endangered orcas, report suggests
A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.