Wolastoqey Nation chiefs hope for change after death of Oromocto First Nation woman

The six Wolastoqey Nation chiefs in New Brunswick are calling for more collaborative policing and help from federal and provincial governments after the loss of one of their own.

Oromocto First Nation member Sheri Sabattis died April 27, a week after her 54th birthday.

A 38-year-old man, Jared Smith, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death on April 28.

The six chiefs say Sabattis’ death was preventable because Smith had been banned from entering the community.

“The chief and the band council exercised their rights under section 81 of the Indian Act and section 30 of the Indian Act to banish the individual. And at that point if they were to set foot on reserve, they should have been removed by law enforcement and charged for trespassing,” said Chief Ross Perley.

Chief Perley is frustrated with law enforcement, but also with provincial and federal governments. He believes had decision-makers worked with the community to enforce their laws, Sabattis might be alive today.

“All of our communities have been calling on law enforcement to do a better job at drug enforcement in our communities. It hasn't been happening,” he said.

Sheri Sabattis is pictured. (Source: Oromocto Funeral Home)Alycia Bartlett, the province’s department of Indigenous Affairs spokesperson, said in an emailed statement the Government of New Brunswick has “received a request for assistance, and we will work with the community to provide whatever support is needed during this difficult time.”

“Government has engaged Indigenous leaders in how to effectively address concerns around criminal activity in their communities and will continue to work with any and all Indigenous leaders to develop solutions,” she said.

This weekend marks the 14th Red Dress Day, meant to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and remind people these tragedies are still happening.

“We need to do something in this country to eliminate the violence against our women,” said Carol McBride, president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

McBride feels more trauma-informed policing is needed, but also hopes Canadians wrap their arms around families who’ve experienced this type of loss.

Her hope is for healing and change.

“It's so hard on our people to keep losing our sisters. This is unacceptable,” she said.

