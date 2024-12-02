Woman, 22, dies after side-by-side crash in Belnan, N.S.

A 22-year-old woman has died following a collision between a side-by-side and a vehicle in Belnan, N.S., over the weekend.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Highway 214 around 8:09 p.m. on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release. Police learned a Can-Am side-by-side and Honda Accord were travelling on the roadway when they collided.

The female passenger went to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

Police say the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and provided a breath sample over the provincial limit of 50 mg%. He received a licence suspension and a summary offence ticket for operating an off-road vehicle on the highway.

The two adults in the Honda suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.