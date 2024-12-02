ATLANTIC
More

    • Woman, 22, dies after side-by-side crash in Belnan, N.S.

    (File image) (File image)
    Share

    A 22-year-old woman has died following a collision between a side-by-side and a vehicle in Belnan, N.S., over the weekend.

    Emergency services responded to the crash on Highway 214 around 8:09 p.m. on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release. Police learned a Can-Am side-by-side and Honda Accord were travelling on the roadway when they collided.

    The female passenger went to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.

    Police say the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and provided a breath sample over the provincial limit of 50 mg%. He received a licence suspension and a summary offence ticket for operating an off-road vehicle on the highway.

    The two adults in the Honda suffered minor injuries.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News