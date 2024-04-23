Woman fighting cancer seeks donations for son with progressive disease

A Nova Scotia mother battling Stage 4 cancer is seeking donations to help her travel for treatment and adjust her home for her son who is living with a progressive disease that limits his mobility.

Krista Flynn was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer last May. After a surgery, doctors discovered it had spread to her liver, pushing her into Stage 4, which has the highest rate of mortality.

“The plan is to stabilize and stop it from spreading,” Flynn said.

Flynn’s son Noah was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the age of five. According to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the disease gradually weakens and degenerates muscles.

“Right now he is still able to walk in the house, but when we go out he does use his power wheelchair,” Flynn said. “He will eventually not be able to walk.”

To accommodate Noah, Flynn said they need to make changes to the house, including renovating the bathroom and widening the front entryway.

“There’s just a bunch of little things we need to do, but they’re big for him,” she said.

Friend Jody Scott is organizing a benefit concert to raise money for the family at Shooters Pub in Enfield on Friday. The doors open at 7 p.m.

“I’m hoping everyone will come out and support the family and just be there for them,” Scott said.

Flynn is asking people to book screenings to detect cancer early.

“I just want people to be aware of breast cancer and have their mammograms done whether you have it your family or not,” she said. “Early detection is key. I have children and I want to see them grow up and I might miss that opportunity because of the Stage 4 that I have.”

A GoFundMe for the Flynns can be found here.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jim Kvammen.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.