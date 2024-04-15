Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police

Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.

According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to the reported stabbing at the 300-block of Lacewood Drive around 11:45 a.m. They say they learned the suspect stabbed the youth and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is describe as a white male in his late teens with long, dark brown hair. He stands five-feet-seven-inches and he was seen wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt, grey faded jeans and a blue ball hat.

According to a social media post from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, the nearby Halifax West High School was under a "hold and secure" from 12:20 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

"This is a precautionary measure while police respond to an event unfolding in the community," the post reads.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

