Motorcycle group makes difference for PTSD across Canada
With dozens of motorcycles and a police escort, the Rolling Barrage is a hard group to miss as it rides through communities across Canada.
However, since they’re riding for a very specific and important reason, being noticed is kind of the point.
“We served in the former Yugoslavia’s peacekeepers and there was no peace to keep and when we came home, we were all changed men and one of my good friends took his life in 1989,” said Rolling Barrage PTSD Foundation founder, Scott Casey.
“That was the catalyst for me to start doing things in the veterans community and trying to help our own soldiers deal with PTSD.”
The inaugural ride took place Aug. 1, 2017.
This year, the Rolling Barrage has 52 bikers registered to ride coast to coast, which Casey says is over double what they had in 2022. Their numbers also change day-to-day with some supporters joining in where they can.
“Post traumatic stress disorder as it’s commonly referred to, or operational stress injury, was only recognized by the American Medical Association in 1982,” he said.
“So with a continued footprint across Canada, bringing that topic up, we ensure that our veterans and first responders… that they’re not forgotten. They’re not expendable and the moral injury that they’ve sustained is something that needs to be addressed.”
The group started their journey in Newfoundland at the beginning of the month. They were in the Halifax-area on Friday, and on Sunday over 60 bikes rolled into Broadleaf Ranch in Hopewell Hill, New Brunswick.
“We don’t just have military and first responders, we have their families and friends and people that are just genuine support of those who wear the uniforms,” said Casey.
Bringing more than just support to the Ranch, the Rolling Barrage also brought a $5,000 donation for its Heroes Equine Learning Program – a five day retreat for military and first responders affected by PTSD.
The Rolling Barrage donates a cheque for $5,000 to the Broadleaf Ranch's Heros Equine Learning Program. (CTV/Alana Pickrell) “Our veterans, first responders, police corrections, dispatchers experience post traumatic stress at an alarming rate,” said licensed counselling therapist, Kerri Gaskin.
“Up to 8 per cent of Canadians experience it, 10 per cent of those who have war time service, or even peacekeeping service may experience post traumatic stress and this program was developed with the knowledge that horses have the power to work with humans in a really healing capacity.”
She says since horses and humans have similar nervous systems and trauma responses, it’s a helpful collaboration.
“When we as humans walk into the area, the paddock, the pasture and we’re experience tension, I call it crunchiness, when we’re experiencing that anxiety they sense it,” she said.
“They have to as a survival method, because of that they help us to really process in a different kind of way, our own intense and sometimes really challenging emotions.”
The equine based program is currently offered in New Brunswick, Ontario and Newfoundland.
It’s offered at a very low registration fee for those who need it, and Gaskin says donations like the one given by the Rolling Barrage make it possible to not only offer to service, but do so at a low cost.
“This donation is going to allow us to provide services this September here at Broadleaf,” she said.
“We really do some deep work. We start by working with the horses. We talk about the intentions and the goals. It really is about experiential learning and challenge by choice. It’s very quiet, we do some work around meditative practice, contemplative practices, some down time.”
Following a pit-stop at Broadleaf Ranch, the Rolling Barrage hit the road again. Over the course of their trip, Casey says they will travel anywhere from 300-740 kilometres a day.
“When I ride, I’m taking that time as well for my own peace of mind and my own wellness,” he said.
“I’m just focusing on the road and not worrying about the past and trying to give that same experience to the other riders.”
Barring unforeseen circumstances, the Rolling Barrage will finish after nearly 10,000 kilometres in Vancouver on Aug. 19.
Casey says they’re already planning the 10 year anniversary trip.
“I’m really happy that people are coming out and lining the streets and waving flags,” he said.
“It’s very therapeutic for our riders to know that they’re accepted in the communities across Canada.”
