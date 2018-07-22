

CTV Atlantic





DARTMOUTH, N.S. - A motorist’s good-natured attempt to save a raccoon crossing a Dartmouth street ended up costing him.

At 11:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle accident.

A raccoon was attempting to cross Pleasant Street near the 500 block, causing a motorist to swerve to avoid hitting him.

Police say the driver lost control, striking and breaking a power pole.

The motorist was not injured in the crash, but the car was heavily damaged.

The lucky raccoon continued on his way, unharmed.