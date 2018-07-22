Featured
Motorist swerves to avoid raccoon, crashing car into power pole
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 6:12PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 22, 2018 10:19PM ADT
DARTMOUTH, N.S. - A motorist’s good-natured attempt to save a raccoon crossing a Dartmouth street ended up costing him.
At 11:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle accident.
A raccoon was attempting to cross Pleasant Street near the 500 block, causing a motorist to swerve to avoid hitting him.
Police say the driver lost control, striking and breaking a power pole.
The motorist was not injured in the crash, but the car was heavily damaged.
The lucky raccoon continued on his way, unharmed.