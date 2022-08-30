Mountie who investigated N.S. mass shooter linked to murder case under federal review
An RCMP officer who investigated the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooter has been linked to the alleged mishandling of a 2017 murder case that is under federal review.
Const. Greg Wiley is among three officers named in a 2018 police review of the gaps in the RCMP's response to the murder case of Susie Butlin. The report was released with officer names unredacted this week by the public inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting.
Butlin, from Bayhead, N.S., had complained to the RCMP about being sexually assaulted and harassed by Ernest Ross Duggan before he killed her in September 2017. In August of that year, Wiley received Butlin's complaints of harassment and was assigned as lead investigator.
According to the internal police report, Wiley "determined there was no basis for charges" and advised her to block Duggan on Facebook. Butlin's murder investigation is now under a federal civilian review examining the RCMP's response to her complaints and the adequacy of its handling of sexual assault investigations.
Wiley is also the officer who was asked in 2010 to look into whether Gabriel Wortman -- the man who murdered 22 people in April 2020 -- had firearms at his home in Portapique, N.S. Wortman had threatened to kill his parents in New Brunswick in 2010.
On July 15, Wortman's spouse, Lisa Banfield, testified during the inquiry that Wiley had come to the residence in Portapique in June 2010 to see "if he (Wortman) had guns at the cottage." Wiley's visit came after Wortman's threats.
Banfield said Wiley was shown antique guns in the house during a visit that lasted 10 minutes.
During his interview last year with lawyers for the public inquiry, Wiley was unable to recall details of the June 2010 investigation. In a followup letter to the inquiry, a lawyer for the RCMP said Wiley no longer had his notes from that time.
The June 2010 investigation into the alleged death threat that Wortman made against his parents did not lead to any charges.
The internal RCMP report on the Butlin case was originally submitted to the inquiry in a redacted form that blacked out the names of officers. Jennifer Cox, a lawyer for the public inquiry -- known as the Mass Casualty Commission -- said Monday at the hearings that the decision to withhold the officers' names "impacted our ability to do the work."
Cox added that the inquiry will work to rectify the situation and "overcome the fact that we might have missed opportunities to question witnesses when they appeared before the commission."
Wiley hasn't yet testified under oath, though the inquiry has heard he's expected to appear at a future date.
In his interview last year, Wiley told the commission's investigators he had a good rapport with Wortman and that they often had brief "chinwags" at the killer's residence. Wiley estimated he visited Wortman in the "ballpark" of 15 occasions over the years, but he said he hadn't noticed anything unusual.
According to a police report shared by the inquiry in May, the Halifax police led the 2010 investigation into Wortman's threats against his parents. The investigating officer, now-retired sergeant Cordell Poirier, had referred to Wiley as a "friend" of Wortman, the report said. Poirier had said he asked Wiley on several occasions to visit Wortman's Portapique residence to check for firearms and to determine if a search warrant was needed.
Also named in the Butlin report are Const. Stuart Beselt -- the first officer to arrive at Portapique on the night the rampage began -- and Const. Rodney MacDonald.
During the first night of the mass shooting, Beselt requested that an emergency broadcast be sent to warn neighbours about the killer. He was told that residents in the area were being called directly and that no broadcast was made. Beselt received praise for his bravery from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki for his response to the rampage.
MacDonald was one of the early responders to the mass shooting, coming to the scene voluntarily before his scheduled shift after a friend alerted him that an active shooter was killing citizens. He set up his police car at a bridge near Portapique in an attempt to prevent the killer -- who unbeknownst to him had already fled the area -- from escaping. He also participated the next day in the hunt for the killer, as the rampage continued in the Wentworth area.
Beselt and MacDonald responded to a call from Duggan's wife -- April Duggan -- to police on Aug. 21, 2017, during which she said she thought "her husband was going to kill Butlin," according to the 2018 internal RCMP report. The report said the two officers located Duggan, who was drinking and appeared intoxicated. Duggan told the two officers he would "never hurt anyone."
It was five days later that Butlin spoke with Wiley about the ongoing harassment from Duggan and when Wiley told her there was no basis for charges.
On Sept. 14, 2017, Butlin told Cpl. Neil Wentzell that she was not satisfied with the police response to her allegations.
Butlin was found dead in her home on Sept. 17, 2017.
A spokesperson with the National Police Federation said in an emailed statement that once the federal civilian review into Butlin's case is released, the federation "will be reviewing it carefully and critically."
A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP said in an email it is "committed to investigating complaints promptly and thoroughly, with sensitivity and without bias while prioritizing the needs of the victim."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.
With files from Michael Tutton in Halifax.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?
With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
BREAKING | Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies at age 91: Russian media
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.
What are Canadians angry about? New 'Rage Index' aims to find out
With anger towards governments, the economy and current events rampantly expressed on social media and during protests, it wouldn’t take a data scientist to determine that Canadians are angry. But a new study aims to track and quantify the rage in comprehensive ways.
Trudeau announces funding for 17,000 new housing units
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the federal government will create 17,000 new homes through additional funding for projects including the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund’s rent-to-own program and launching the third phase of its Rapid Housing Initiative.
Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber to face trial in September 2023
Two of the main 'Freedom Convoy' organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, are expected to face trial in September 2023 for charges related to the massive protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa earlier this year.
Toronto
-
Several people still 'severely ill' after mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
Several people are still severely ill and being treated in intensive care after a mass poisoning at a Markham, Ont. restaurant this weekend, officials say.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Doug Ford to discuss health care, housing and immigration with Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's going to discuss health care, affordable housing and immigration with the prime minister when the two meet later today.
-
What is aconite poisoning? Toronto doctors explain
As many as 12 people were forced to seek medical attention after ingesting what officials suspect to be aconite at a restaurant in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Deadly crash closes southbound Tsuut'ina Trail
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Fatal stabbing in Inglewood condo building hallway deemed random: police
Homicide unit investigators have identified the victim and his accused killer in connection with Saturday's afternoon stabbing in an Inglewood condominium building.
-
Saskatchewan man possibly electrocuted near hot tub, Canmore RCMP say
Authorities are investigating after a man, who was visiting from Saskatchewan, was found dead at a Canmore, Alta. condo.
Montreal
-
Bulletproof vests, heightened security as Quebec party leaders campaign across province
Party leaders in Quebec are being surrounded by heightened security as they spread out across the province. 'We can't hide the fact that there's been a change in the political climate in Quebec,' said Parti Québécois (PQ) Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. 'I was given a bulletproof vest, for example.'
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
PQ leader accuses author of Montreal Gazette cartoon of 'Quebec bashing'
A cartoon in the Montreal Gazette on Tuesday has drawn the ire of the Parti Quebecois (PQ) and others who call it a clear example of 'Quebec bashing' and a stain on the legacy of Rene Levesque.
Edmonton
-
'You couldn't wipe this smile off my face': Edmonton musician's stolen guitar recovered
An Edmonton musician is no longer playing the blues now that his 1964 Red Telecaster guitar is back in his hands.
-
RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta
The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
PM Justin Trudeau to make small federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a small cabinet shuffle tomorrow at Rideau Hall, CTV News has learned. The move comes just prior to the federal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver, B.C.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Timmins Sikh temple offers shelter to struggling international students
The fall semester for post-secondary schools is fast approaching and some international students in Timmins are still struggling to find places to stay.
London
-
'Give us our building back': Tenants of community housing building say they've been ignored for too long
It was a meeting the tenants at 632 Hale Street say they have been demanding for years. They were anxious to voice their concerns to the leadership of London and Middlesex Community Housing regarding how they no longer feel safe in their homes.
-
Movati to close both London, Ont. locations on Wednesday
Londoners who work out at Movati Athletic will have to look for a new gym as the company announced it will be closing both of its London locations effective Wednesday, citing COVID-19 repercussions and real estate woes.
-
Single-vehicle crash in London ties up traffic
A single-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Huron Street and Highbury Avenue for about an hour on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years old
A Manitoba woman, credited as the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
6-year-old dies after scooter and ATV collide: Manitoba RCMP
RCMP say a six-year-old boy has died after a crash on a private Manitoba roadway.
-
'An emergency of epic proportions': City blames technical issue for Leisure Guide registration shut down
Registration for Winnipeg's Fall Leisure Guide will reopen Tuesday at noon after technical difficulties forced the city to suspend registration.
Ottawa
-
Back to school and back to 'normal' for Ottawa's French public and catholic students
Tens of thousands of students in Ottawa’s French public and French catholic school boards returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first day of a new school year. After years of COVID-19 restrictions, there is hope that this year will be different and won’t include online learning interruptions.
-
Ottawa's top doctor stops short of recommending masks in schools
Ottawa's medical officer of health is stopping short of recommending everyone wear a mask in Ottawa schools as students return to class. However, Dr. Vera Etches said masks are "another layer of protection" for children, teachers and families during the school year.
-
Teenager dies in ATV rollover in Renfrew County
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has died after being injured in an ATV rollover in Renfrew County.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. youth advocate to investigate independent school system
Following allegations of abuse involving a Christian school in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan's children and youth advocate is investigating the province's independent school system.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Children 5 to 11-years-old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man in connection to death, serious assault near Saskatoon
A man is dead and a woman was left seriously injured following an incident just outside of Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Escaped B.C. murder suspect convicted in Vancouver gangland execution
A man who escaped a B.C. prison earlier this summer while standing trial for a gangland slaying has been convicted while he remains at large.
-
Whispering 911 call leads police to 'upsetting' break-in at B.C. senior's home
Police found a strange man inside a senior's home in New Westminster, B.C., this week after responding to a hushed 911 call that was cut short.
-
Part of Metro Vancouver highway blocked, 'major delays' expected
All lanes in one direction of a Metro Vancouver highway were blocked Tuesday afternoon after a flatbed truck lost its load.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Children 5 to 11-years-old to become eligible for COVID-19 booster in Sask.
Children aged five to 11-years-old in Saskatchewan will become eligible for COVID-19 booster doses starting Aug. 31, 2022.
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'
Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
Vancouver Island
-
Daughters of murdered Vancouver Island man seek answers, accountability years after his death
The daughters of a murdered Metchosin, B.C., man are looking for answers, accountability and change to federal public safety policies three years after he was found dead in his home.
-
Leonard Krog announce bid for re-election as Nanaimo mayor
Veteran politician Leonard Krog is putting his hat into the ring and is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term as mayor for the City of Nanaimo. Krog made the announcement Tuesday morning at Maffeo Sutton Park amongst local reporters and about a dozen supporters.
-
North Vancouver Island healthcare is in an 'evolving state of crisis,' leaked document says
Most of the North Island region - not only Port Hardy - is facing doctor and nursing shortages as well as significant gaps in medical imaging and lab services, a document leaked to Canada's National Observer shows.