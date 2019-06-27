

CTV Atlantic





A service that provides relief to women fleeing domestic abuse is coming to Halifax.

Shelter Movers is a national volunteer organization that provides free moving and storage services to women who are attempting to leave an abusive relationship.

The program started in 2016 and has already moved over 800 families in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

“Shelter Movers is a chance for men and women to be part of the solution to ending violence against women,” says Marc Hull-Jacquin, the organization’s founder and executive director.

“I wanted to do something practical to help my community and this is a way for guys to get involved too.”

The non-profit organization has partnered with YWCA Halifax to provide support and is looking for volunteers.

They expect to begin moving two to three women and their children per week in the Halifax area.