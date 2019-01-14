

THE CANADIAN PRESS





OTTAWA -- Montreal MP David Lametti is becoming Canada's new justice minister as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles his cabinet to deal with the sudden departure of Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison.

He's one of five ministers and ministers-to-be who walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa.

Vancouver's Jody Wilson-Raybould is moving from the high-profile Justice position to Veterans Affairs, generally considered a more minor portfolio.

Seamus O'Regan, meanwhile, is moving from Veterans Affairs to Indigenous Services.

And Jane Philpott is moving from Indigenous Services to Treasury Board, Brison's former portfolio and a key economic position at the cabinet table.

Bernadette Jordan takes Nova Scotia's seat at the cabinet table, becoming minister of rural economic development -- a new position on the front bench.

The small shuffle was prompted by Brison's announcement late last week that he would step down from the cabinet and not run again in the next election.