Multiple weapons seized at Saint John residence, police say

The Saint John Police Force says four people were arrested after a weapons call on Alma Street in Saint John on Thursday.

In a Monday news release, police say they responded to a report of two men who were armed entering a home on the 100-block of Alma Street.

The two men were allegedly seen exiting a BMW and entering the home with what police described as a long rifle and a handgun.

According to police, there were concerns for officer and public safety and residents in the area were told to shelter in place.

Police secured the home until they could safely negotiate the occupants out of the home, pending a search warrant.

Four of the people were initially arrested for possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, but three were later released without charges following further investigation by police.

Park Avenue was closed between Bellevue Street and Beacon Street at the time, but was opened up after the incident.

A 35-year-old man was held in custody after the event as a result of an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant for failing to attend could, assault causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.

Police say they executed a search warrant on the home on Friday, where they found and seized three imitation handguns, an imitation rifle, and a .22 caliber ammunition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

