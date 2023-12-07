Arrests made after residents in Saint John neighbourhood told to shelter in place

The Saint John Police Force says four people have been arrested for weapons offences, after a report of “armed peoples” entering a home in the city.

(UPDATE 2) Report of Armed Persons - Alma Street East

2023-12-07 @ 3:46 p.m.



Police have arrested four individuals from the residence for weapons offences. The area has been deemed safe.



Nearby residents are no longer required to shelter in place. All streets are now open to… — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) December 7, 2023

In a Thursday afternoon news release, police said the Alma Street East residence had been contained by officers and warned nearby residents to shelter in place.

Police now say the area has been deemed safe and residents are no longer required to shelter in place. All streets are now open to traffic.

The Major Crime Unit will continue to investigate and police say further details will follow.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 506-648-3333.

