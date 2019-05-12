

Where do old skateboards go when they’ve done their last backside flip or pop shove-it? While most probably end up thrown away, a New Brunswick artist is giving new life to old and broken skateboards.

Dieppe, N.B. resident Jon Black refers to himself as an ‘abstract woodworker’.

“I don’t tend to follow a lot of traditional woodworking patterns and that sort of stuff,” says Black.

He says his creative streak started to come out when he was a young boy.

“When I was younger, my father had a lot of tools in the basement and I just started using them, and breaking them, and he continued to just let me use them I guess,” recalls Black.

It’s only right that Black’s latest project finds him creating art out of broken things- skateboards to be exact.

“About 18 months ago I kind of picked up skateboarding again,” explains Black. “So I saw the material out there, and then with the internet these days, just seeing what other people are doing, I kind of decided to take my own spin on it.”

Black has used repurposed skateboards to create all sorts of new items, including pens, cutting boards, coffee scoops and more.

Black sells his creations at the Moncton market, and says the response to his unique pieces has been overwhelming.

“At first I thought the results would be maybe just skateboarders would like this, or people would buy them for skateboarders, but it’s kind of blown me away a little bit,” he adds. “You can tell that people are really appreciative of the item, whether it’s a pen or a cutting board, or just something that has a story. They’re really happy to bring it into their home.”

You can find Black's creations on his instagram page.

And while he sometimes still uses the boards for their intended purpose, Black says he’s always on the lookout for his next inspiration.

“I always get ideas when I’m out hiking in the woods or riding my bike, I see something that is dead to the world but could very well be a cool product.”

Proof that it’s not always a bad thing when the wheels come off!

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Eilish Bonang.