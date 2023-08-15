N.B. child advocate says LGBTQ policy in schools violates Charter rights of kids

New Brunswick's child and youth advocate says changes to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools violate the Charter rights of children. Kelly Lamrock reviews Policy 713 at the Fredericton Convention Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam New Brunswick's child and youth advocate says changes to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools violate the Charter rights of children. Kelly Lamrock reviews Policy 713 at the Fredericton Convention Centre on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hina Alam

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed

After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

OPINION

OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island