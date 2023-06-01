N.B. continues air support for N.S. wildfires with Stein Lake fire ‘manageable’

N.S wildfire

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden trips after speech addressing U.S. Air Force Academy graduates

President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” but said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come. His appearance was punctuated by a stumble onstage after handing out diplomas to graduates.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island