N.B. couple overcomes homelessness, addiction after staying at shelter

They’ve gone from a life on the streets of Moncton to cleaning them up.

Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.

Blackburn struggled for roughly twenty years.

Addicted to crack cocaine, he often stayed in the city’s abandoned buildings.

“I had no insight into the future. All I thought about was drugs,” said Blackburn. “I was in despair every day. I thought there was no way out.”

Paul’s problems started in high school.

Eventually she graduated from alcohol and speed to crack cocaine.

“As soon as I put my lips to that pipe, that was it,” said Paul. “It got to the point where I burnt so many bridges I lost connection with my children and my family. Me and my siblings, we’ve had a very close relationship, and I let the addiction get a hold of me.”

The couple have been sober for almost two years and work for Downtown Moncton Centre-Ville’s Enviro-Team.

They’re part of a downtown beautification team that cleans sidewalks, parking garages, areas around shelters and any places that are frequented overnight.

They also pick up garbage and needles left behind.

“For me it’s rewarding because I get to talk to people. I get to help people out, but at the same time it’s heartbreaking to see homelessness, where I’ve been homeless, where I’ve been in addiction,” said Blackburn.

Both credit the staff at the Harvest House shelter on High Street with helping them get clean and constantly being reminded they weren’t failures.

Harvest House Executive Director Marc Belliveau said the pair have had an amazing journey.

“It really shows that if you don’t lose hope, you can change your life,” said Belliveau.

“They took steps on their own to look at sobriety, to look at trying to find employment, trying to find housing and be able to go through the steps that a lot of people would like to do, but haven’t had the courage or the ability to do yet.”

Patrick Richard, the executive director of Downtown Moncton Centre-Ville, said it wasn’t their intention to always hire from Harvest House, but it just so happened that they were partnering with them and they were looking for positions and Paul and Blackburn were looking for work.

“They’ve been great ever since. They do an amazing job,” said Richard. “They’ve gone from sleeping rough, sleeping at the Harvest House in the shelter, being dependent on social assistance, things like that. They’re completely independent at this point.”

Having similar backgrounds brings the couple closer.

“We both went through the same things. Both despair, both hopelessness. Now we can support each other and look back and say, ‘Hey, we beat this,’” said Blackburn.

Paul doesn’t want to lose what she has and said Blackburn has helped her stay sober.

“If I find a pipe, it’s hard. It does get hard, but at the same time I’m like, ‘Well, I wouldn’t have him. I wouldn’t have my job. I wouldn’t have affordable housing,’” said Paul.

They have a message for those who haven’t found their way yet.

“It’s easier said than done, but it’s worth it,” said Paul. “We’ve had so many doors open for us.”

Blackburn doesn’t want people to give up hope.

“There’s life other than addiction and everyone can do it,” said Blackburn. “It’s a struggle and you don’t think there’s a light at the end of the road, but there’s definitely a light at the end of the road.”

“We’re living proof that we can go forward and we can live a regular, normal, rewarding life.”

