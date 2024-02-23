ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.B. encampment residents can't understand why someone wanted to burn down their home

    A non-profit group working with homeless people in Saint John, New Brunswick, says residents in an encampment where a tent was set on fire on Sunday are fearful but have returned to the site. A person, top left, is seen running away from a fire at a homeless encampment in Saint John, N.B., in a Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, still image taken from handout video footage provided by the Saint John Police Force. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SJPF) A non-profit group working with homeless people in Saint John, New Brunswick, says residents in an encampment where a tent was set on fire on Sunday are fearful but have returned to the site. A person, top left, is seen running away from a fire at a homeless encampment in Saint John, N.B., in a Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, still image taken from handout video footage provided by the Saint John Police Force. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-SJPF)
    Share

    A non-profit group working with homeless people in Saint John, N.B., says residents of an encampment where a tent was set on fire this week are fearful but have returned to the site.

    Melanie Vautour, executive director of Fresh Start Services, says there were 12 people inside four tents when the fire began at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

    A video from Saint John police shows a person exiting the passenger side of a car stopped beside the encampment in uptown Saint John, running inside the fence and a few seconds later running back as flames shot into the air.

    Saint John police say witnesses heard something hit the tent before it caught fire, and the four people who were inside it managed to escape without injury.

    Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca says the investigation is ongoing, and officers are still looking for information about the suspects.

    Vautour says the encampment residents don't know why they would be targeted, but she adds that there is growing frustration from people living around the area about the growth of encampments.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare

    The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News